Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hospitalized -CNN

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Shri Navaratnam

