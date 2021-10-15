Skip to main content

United States

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton hospitalized -CNN

1 minute read
1/2

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton attends a meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network in San Juan, Puerto Rico February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton was hospitalized on Tuesday in California with a suspected blood infection, CNN reported on Thursday.

CNN said Clinton, 75, was in the intensive care unit, primarily to give him privacy, and he was not on a breathing machine, according to doctors treating the former president at University of California Irvine Medical Center, California.

His condition is not related to his previous heart problems or COVID-19, CNN said.

Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Shri Navaratnam

