Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. former President Barack Obama looks on during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

March 13 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama wrote on Twitter.

"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.