Former U.S. President Obama tests positive for COVID-19
March 13 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.
"I've had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise," Obama wrote on Twitter.
"Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative."
Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang
