Former U.S. President Trump to make statement on Friday evening















Nov 18 (Reuters) - Donald Trump said he will make a statement at 2030 ET on Friday (0130GMT) after the U.S. Justice Department named a special counsel to oversee its investigations into the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington and Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Caitlin Webber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.