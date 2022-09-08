Former U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain June 3, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday.

"Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes," Trump said on GB News.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.