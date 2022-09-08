1 minute read
Former U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday.
"Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes," Trump said on GB News.
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James
