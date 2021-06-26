Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Four dead, 1 critical in New Mexico hot air balloon crash

June 26 (Reuters) - A hot air balloon crashed in an Albuquerque, New Mexico, neighborhood on Saturday, killing four people and critically injuring a fifth person, after apparently being blown into power lines by the wind and catching fire, police said.

The pilot of the craft was among the dead, police said.

The basket crashed on a street corner in the city's West Side neighborhood near a pharmacy, about six miles (10 km) west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport, according to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The balloon separated from the basket after it crashed and landed elsewhere, police said.

The ages of the victims are between 40 and 60 years old, police said, but no names were released. No one on the ground was injured.

Witnesses told police the balloon hit a power line shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

"We know from experience here in Albuquerque that sometimes winds kick up or things happen that make it difficult for balloons to navigate,” Albuquerque Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told reporters in a news conference.

He added that it is still unclear what happened.

The FAA along with police are investigating the accident.

The Albuquerque Journal reported a power outage in the area affecting 13,000 homes and businesses.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta Editing by Bill Berkrot

