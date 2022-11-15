Four Idaho students were killed with a knife or 'edged' weapon















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Four University of Idaho students appear to have been killed with a knife or some other "edged" weapon, police said on Tuesday, offering one of the first details about the attack that took place last weekend in an off-campus house.

The bodies of the students - three women and one man - were found on Sunday as officers in Moscow, Idaho, responded to a call about "an unconscious individual," according to police.

"Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used," police said in a news release.

Authorities in Moscow, a city of about 25,000 people along Idaho's western border with Washington state, have not said anything about a possible motive.

"Currently, there are no suspects in custody," the statement said.

Autopsies, scheduled to be completed this week, could provide more information about the cause of death, the statement said.

Police were also looking to find out what the students were doing on Saturday night and early Sunday.

Calls to police seeking further comment were not immediately returned.

Investigators believe it was "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," police said on Monday.

The dead were identified as: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

Moscow police are being assisted in the investigation by the Idaho state police and federal authorities.

Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Will Dunham











