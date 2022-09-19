Freed American stable after prisoner exchange with Taliban, U.S. official says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - American engineer Mark Frerichs appears to be in stable condition after his release on Monday in exchange for an Afghan tribal leader, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

U.S. authorities determined that the release of Taliban-linked figure Bashir Noorzai would not pose an increased risk to Americans or alter the nature of the drug trade, the official told reporters.

Reporting by Steve Holland, Humeyra Pamuk, Doina Chiacu;

