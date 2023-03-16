BNSF says train carrying corn syrup derailed in Arizona















March 16 (Reuters) - BNSF Railway confirmed on Thursday that a train carrying corn syrup derailed near Topock in western Arizona close to the California border on Wednesday, with preliminary reports indicating no involvement of hazardous materials.

"There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved," BNSF said in a statement.

About eight train cars derailed at approximately 7:40 p.m. (0240 GMT) and the cause of the incident is under investigation, according to BNSF.

Media reports earlier said that a freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in western Arizona on Wednesday, with no immediate reports of spills.

BNSF Railway operates railroad networks North America and three Canadian provinces and is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N).

The derailment of a freight train operated by Norfolk Southern (NSC.N) in February released over a million gallons of hazardous materials and pollutants into the environment around the town of East Palestine in Ohio, prompting a lawsuit from the state and probes from the NTSB. read more

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nilutpal Timsina; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Bernadette Baum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.