Freight train derails in West Virginia, spills diesel fuel into nearby river















WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - A CSX Corp (CSX.O) freight train derailed early on Wednesday after it struck a rockslide in Sandston, West Virginia, causing injuries to three crew members and spilling diesel fuel into a nearby river, the U.S. railroad operator said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that all four of the train's locomotives and nine empty coal cars derailed, the company said. The lead locomotive had three crew members on board.

The derailment came a little over a month after a Norfolk Southern (NSC.N) freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing cars carrying toxic vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals to spill and catch fire.

That derailment prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and raised health concerns to residents of the area, near the state's border with Pennsylvania. It also led to calls for steps to prevent future derailments.

In Wednesday's incident, the locomotive caught fire, but all three crew members were being treated for non-life threatening injuries, CSX said.

"An unknown quantity of diesel fuel and oil spilled from the derailed locomotives and environmental measures will be deployed in the New River for containment," the company added.

It said there were no hazardous materials being transported by this train and the incident posed no danger to the public. The company added it was in touch with local authorities to work on recovery efforts.

The Federal Rail Administration said it was monitoring the derailment and added that the fire was extinguished. It also said the derailment occurred on an Amtrak route and may lead to residual service delays.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.