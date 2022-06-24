French President Macron: abortion is a fundamental right for women

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that abortion was a fundamental right for women, as he reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court decision earlierto overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion.

"Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. We must protect it. I would like to express my solidarity with all those women whose freedoms have today been compromised by the U.S. Supreme Court," wrote Macron on his Twitter account.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took the dramatic step of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Diane Craft

