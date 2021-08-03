Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Frontier Airlines passenger taped to seat, arrested after altercation

A man sits taped to a seat on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. ALFREDO RIVERA via REUTERS

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Frontier Airlines passenger accused of groping two flight attendants and punching a third on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami was taped to his seat for the duration of the flight and arrested on landing, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges, NBC reported, citing an arrest report.

Reuters could not immediately confirm details of Berry's arrest.

Berry is accused of groping the breasts of one flight attendant, touching the buttocks of second and punching a third in the face, according to the network.

Following that altercation Berry was subdued with the help of other passengers and duct-taped to his seat, NBC reported.

"Frontier Airlines maintains the utmost value, respect, concern and support for all of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight," an airline spokesperson said in a statement released to NBC.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

