G7 source praises Biden after 'complete chaos' of Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden talks with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa as they arrive for a working session during G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 12, 2021. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden brought a sharply different tone to the Group of Seven summit from his predecessor Donald Trump by allowing frank and collaborative discussion of global issues without sowing disruptive chaos, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

"It used to be complete chaos," said the source. "Before, we were on edge the entire, the whole time just trying to keep the G7 intact - and you don't have to worry about that now."

"You can have a frank discussion without having to start it off by saying: 'No. Russia is not going to come back into the G7,'" the source said.

