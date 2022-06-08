1 minute read
Garland to announce team conducting critical incident review of Uvalde school shooting, says U.S. DOJ
June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will on Wednesday announce a team conducting a critical incident review of last month's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Garland is expected to make the announcement and meet with department officials and external experts conducting the review at noon ET (1600 GMT), the Justice Department said.
