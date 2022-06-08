Garland to announce team conducting critical incident review of Uvalde school shooting, says U.S. DOJ

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers opening remarks on crime gun intelligence during the Police Executive Forum at the ATF headquarters in Washington, DC, U.S., May 5, 2022. Michael Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will on Wednesday announce a team conducting a critical incident review of last month's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Garland is expected to make the announcement and meet with department officials and external experts conducting the review at noon ET (1600 GMT), the Justice Department said.

