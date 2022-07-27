George Tanios, accused in assault of Capitol police officer Sicknick, to plead guilty -filing

George Pierre Tanios watches as a video of the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington is shown during his hearing on charges of pepper-spraying Capitol police officers, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, U.S. March 22, 2021, in this courtroom sketch from a video feed of the proceedings. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - George Tanios, one of two men who had been accused of assaulting police, including now-deceased Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will enter a guilty plea on Wednesday, according to a new court filing.

Tanios and his co-defendant Julian Khater were each facing multiple criminal charges, including assaulting at least three U.S. Capitol and Washington police officers with a chemical agent that day.

Sicknick died of natural causes following multiple strokes the day after then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

A plea hearing will take place at 2 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), according to a court filing.

Earlier in the day, prosecutors filed a superseding criminal information against Tanios, charging him with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

Tanios and Khater had been due to go to trial in June, but U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan postponed it after Khater's attorney expressed hope a plea agreement could be reached for his client.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by John Stonestreet and Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.