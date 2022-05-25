Georgia Gov. Kemp defeats Trump-backed rival for Republican nomination

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a rally ahead of the state's Republican primary, in Kennesaw, Georgia, U.S. May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alyssa Pointer

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp won the Republican nomination to run for reelection in November, Edison Research projected on Tuesday, holding off a challenge by former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who Donald Trump had backed.

The former president endorsed Perdue after Kemp refused to overturn the results of Georgia's votes in the 2020 election which saw the state go for President Joe Biden. Kemp will face Stacey Abrams in the general election on Nov. 8.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.