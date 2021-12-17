Ghislaine Maxwell says she will not testify in sex abuse trial

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks with her attorneys during the trial of Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday she will not testify in her own defense in her criminal sex abuse trial.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for allegedly recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. Defendants in U.S. criminal trials are not required to testify, and often do not, since the burden of proof is on prosecutors.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York

