Fourth Ghislaine Maxwell accuser reads from journal about encounter with Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, attends her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A fourth Ghislaine Maxwell accuser testified at the British socialite's sex abuse trial on Friday and read a decades-old journal entry she made about how Jeffrey Epstein caressed her in a movie theater whenshe was 16.

The testimony by the woman, Annie Farmer, comes as the prosecution has said it could rest its case by the end of the week.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other charges for her alleged role in recruiting and grooming four teenagers for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Her attorneys say she is being scapegoated because Epstein is no longer alive.

Farmer was under 18 when Maxwell gave her an unsolicited massage while Farmer was topless as part of a scheme to groom her for abuse by Epstein, according to a 2021 indictment, which refers to Farmer as "Minor Victim-2."

Farmer on Friday recalled traveling to New York to visit her older sister Maria in December of 1995, when Farmer was 16. Her sister was working for Epstein at the time, and Farmer recalled that Epstein suggested he could help Farmer pay for college.

Farmer read from a journal entry she kept about how Epstein held her hand and caressed her while seated next to her in a movie theater.

"It was one of those things that just gave me a weird feeling but was one of those things that wasn't that weird and probably normal," she read. "I didn't slash couldn't say anything to Maria about it because she worships him."

The financier killed himself at age 66 in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

