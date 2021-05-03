Skip to main content

United StatesGhislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial in New York delayed until fall

Reuters
1 minute read

A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on charges she procured teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse until the fall of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said a postponement of the trial, which had been scheduled for July 12, was appropriate because federal prosecutors added new charges to the case in March, and COVID-19 protocols made trial preparation harder.

Nathan ordered prosecutors and Maxwell's lawyers to propose a specific trial date by May 10.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 6:40 PM UTCCompanies, wealthy must pay 'fair share' to fund college, childcare -Biden

President Joe Biden on Monday called on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their "fair share" to fund free community college and other benefits for workers as he promoted his sweeping jobs and safety-net plans at schools in Virginia.

United StatesTexas city bans abortion, allows family to sue providers, helpers
United StatesTrump ‘poisoning’ democracy with ‘big lie’ claim -key House Republican
United StatesMost COVID business capacity limits to end in New York region on May 19
United StatesNine major sports unions join forces to oppose U.S. state voting restrictions