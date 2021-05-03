A U.S. judge on Monday delayed Ghislaine Maxwell's trial on charges she procured teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse until the fall of 2021.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said a postponement of the trial, which had been scheduled for July 12, was appropriate because federal prosecutors added new charges to the case in March, and COVID-19 protocols made trial preparation harder.

Nathan ordered prosecutors and Maxwell's lawyers to propose a specific trial date by May 10.

