Giuliani and other pro-Trump lawyers hit with subpoenas over Jan 6 attack

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, during an appearance on the John Catsimatidis radio show in New York City, New York, U.S., September 10, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in a statement that the panel expects the lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as part of its investigation into the causes of the attack.

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Thompson said in the statement.

The committee also issued a subpoena on Tuesday to Boris Epshteyn, a Trump political adviser.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Bill Berkrot

