GM, LG Energy Solution considering Indiana for fourth U.S. battery plant

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) are considering a site in Indiana for a fourth U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, a spokeswoman for the companies' joint venture said on Thursday.

Ultium Cells LLC "is developing a competitive business case for a potential large investment that could be located in New Carlisle, Indiana," she said, adding that Ultium had submitted a tax abatement application.

Production at Ultium's first U.S battery cell plant in Ohio is set to begin later this month.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler

