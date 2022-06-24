Goldman Sachs to cover U.S. employee's travel expenses for abortions

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will cover travel expenses for its U.S.-based employees who need to go out-of-state to receive abortion or gender-affirming medical care starting July 1, the banks said in a memo on Friday.

The new policy follows a raft of similar announcements from big financial companies released after the U.S. Supreme Court took the dramatic step on Friday of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. read more

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis

