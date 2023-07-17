Goldman Sachs cuts probability of US recession in next 12 months

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' Chief Economist Jan Hatzius said on Monday the bank was cutting its probability that a U.S recession will start in the next 12 months to 20% from an earlier 25% forecast.

"The main reason for our cut is that the recent data have reinforced our confidence that bringing inflation down to an acceptable level will not require a recession," he said in a research note.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia

