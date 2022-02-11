1 minute read
Goldman Sachs to drop mask mandate in U.S. offices -spokeswoman
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will no longer require masks to be worn by staff at its U.S. offices from Monday, a bank spokeswoman said.
The bank will leave it to individuals to decide if they want to mask up, the spokeswoman said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Matt Scuffham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.