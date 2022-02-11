Goldman Sachs to drop mask mandate in U.S. offices -spokeswoman

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will no longer require masks to be worn by staff at its U.S. offices from Monday, a bank spokeswoman said.

The bank will leave it to individuals to decide if they want to mask up, the spokeswoman said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.