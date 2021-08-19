Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Goldman Sachs economists cut Q3 growth forecast for U.S.

1 minute read

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant but raised their forecast for the fourth quarter and beyond.

In a note on Wednesday, the investment bank said the Delta variant was having a "somewhat" larger-than-expected effect on growth and inflation due to its hit to consumer spending and production.

"Spending on dining, travel, and some other services is likely to decline in August, though we expect the drop to be modest and brief," the economists wrote, adding that supply chain disruptions are also proving to be more prolonged.

They raised their fourth-quarter estimate to 6.5% from 5.5%, on the prediction that virus fears will diminish, the services sector recovery resumes and inventories are replenished.

The economists also raised their forecast for the first three quarters of 2022.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:15 AM UTC

War over masks deepens in U.S. South where COVID-19 cases are highest

Florida's largest school district on Wednesday imposed a mask mandate in defiance of the state's governor, the latest chapter in the coronavirus political battle in the southern United States where new infections are highest.

United States
Biden says he and his wife will get COVID booster vaccine- interview
United States
U.S. FAA tops $1 mln in proposed fines for disruptive airline passengers
United States
Woman who says R. Kelly sexually abused her when she was 16 to resume testimony
United States
U.S. appeals court upholds Texas ban on second-trimester abortion procedure