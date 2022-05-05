Goldman Sachs, JPM weigh abortion travel expense coverage for staff - Bloomberg News

The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 5 (Reuters) - Major U.S. banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) are discussing extending abortion benefits for employees to cover travel, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Wall Street giants could pay travel expenses for staffers seeking to abort pregnancies away from states with strict laws, the report added.

The U.S. Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Spokespeople from Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Other companies including Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) have pledged to offer similar support to their U.S. employees who need to travel out of states like Texas and Oklahoma that have restricted access to abortion services.

In March, Citigroup (C.N) started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.