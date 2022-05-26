'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta, 67, is dead - media reports
May 26 (Reuters) - Actor Ray Liotta, 67, the star of the 1990 blockbuster crime film "Goodfellas", died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, according to media reports on Thursday.
Liotta was engaged to be married and leaves behind a daughter, Yahoo reported.
He was in the Dominican Republic shooting the film "Dangerous Waters", Deadline reported.
