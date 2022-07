Georgetown's ex-tennis coach gets 2-1/2 years in prison in U.S. college scandal

Legal · July 1, 2022 · 3:47 PM UTC

A former Georgetown University tennis coach was sentenced on Friday to 2-1/2 years in prison for helping children of wealthy parents get into the school in exchange for nearly $3.5 million in bribes as part of a vast college admissions fraud scheme.