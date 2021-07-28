Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Google will require COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. employees to step into campuses

2 minute read

A sign is pictured outside a Google office near the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Paresh Dave/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google said on Wednesday it would require employees in the United States to be vaccinated for stepping into its campuses, in an effort to get its workers immunized against COVID-19.

The company said it would expand the vaccination drive to other regions in the coming months. (https://bit.ly/3zQJfNf)

Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Uber (UBER.N) have said they expect employees to return to office, months after pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to working remotely.

In April, Salesforce said it would allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices. read more

Google also said on Wednesday it would extend its work-from-home policy through Oct. 18 due to a recent spike in cases in different regions caused by the Delta variant.

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans," the company added.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:33 PM UTCAnalysis: U.S. Supreme Court's 'shadow docket' favored religion and Trump

As midnight approached on the eve of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the conservative-majority Supreme Court granted emergency requests by Christian and Jewish groups challenging COVID-19 crowd restrictions imposed by New York state.

United StatesTrump, children cannot arbitrate marketing scam case -U.S. appeals court
United StatesU.S. Justice Dept. warns states to tread carefully in auditing elections
United StatesCleanup ongoing at Lyondell Texas plant after chemical leak kills two
United StatesCalifornia man accused of bear spraying cops pleads not guilty to Jan 6 riot charges