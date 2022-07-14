Grand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect

Photos of the victims of Buffalo mass shooting are displayed during the "March for Our Lives" rally, one of a series of nationwide protests against gun violence, at Cadman Park Plaza in Brooklyn, in New York City, U.S., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Thursday issued a 27-count hate crimes and firearms indictment on the man who shot and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in an alleged racist attack in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Authorities said he targeted the store because it was a hub in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

