Grand jury issues hate crimes, firearms charges on Buffalo mass shooting suspect
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - A federal grand jury on Thursday issued a 27-count hate crimes and firearms indictment on the man who shot and killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in an alleged racist attack in May at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
Authorities said he targeted the store because it was a hub in the predominantly Black neighborhood.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese
