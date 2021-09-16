Skip to main content

United States

Growth of NY service sector business activity slowed in September, survey finds

1 minute read

Stores remain shuttered on 5th Avenue as streets remain less busy due to the continuing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York U.S., May 5, 2020. Picture taken May 5, 2020 at 2:13PM. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Business activity for service sector firms in the New York region continued to grow in September but at a slower pace, according to a survey released on Thursday by the New York Federal Reserve.

The New York Fed's business activity index fell thirteen points to 14.4, the third consecutive monthly decline for the survey covering firms in New York, northern New Jersey, and southwestern Connecticut.

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:34 PM UTC

United says about 90% staff vaccinated ahead of company deadline

United Airlines Holding Inc said on Thursday 95% of its management was fully vaccinated and about 90% of all employees had uploaded proof of shots ahead of the company's Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination.

United States
Biden backs top general Milley after reported 'secret' calls with China
United States
Simone Biles condemns U.S. Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis
United States
Biofuel makers seeks changes to aviation fuel tax credit in Biden spending plan
United States
U.S. court upholds dismissal of lawsuit against NSA on 'state secrets' grounds