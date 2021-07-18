Two people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Two people were shot outside of Nationals Park, a professional baseball stadium in the District of Columbia, on Saturday night, the police department said in a statement shared on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the incident, but that "it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time."

A baseball game that had been in progress between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended.

The Washington Nationals said on Twitter that a shooting had been reported outside of the third base gate of the stadium, and that fans were encouraged to leave the ballpark.

"We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available," the baseball team said.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kim Coghill

