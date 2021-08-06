Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

1 minute read

People wait in line to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a Florida Department of Health in a Pinellas County vaccination event held at the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Aug 6 (Reuters) - One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The milestone comes roughly eight months after the United States launched its mass vaccination drive.

The agency said 165,918,256 people, or 50% of the total U.S. population was fully vaccinated, while 182,368,493 people, or 70.6% of the adult population, in the country had received at least one dose.

The United States had administered 349,787,479 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 405,102,715 doses.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:00 PM UTCHalf of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC

One out of two Americans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

United StatesU.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries
United StatesWhite House announces final extension of student loan repayment pause
United StatesNew Jersey to require masks in schools as Delta variant spreads
United States9/11 families tell Biden to skip memorial if he does not declassify files