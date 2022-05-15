Harris says U.S. 'seeing an epidemic of hate' after mass shooting in Buffalo

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of the U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit, in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States was seeing "an epidemic of hate" after an 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York.

"Law enforcement is proceeding with its investigation, but what is clear is that we are seeing an epidemic of hate across our country that has been evidenced by acts of violence and intolerance," Harris said in a statement on Sunday.

"Racially-motivated hate crimes or acts of violent extremism are harms against all of us," she added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

