Hollywood studios, actors union call in mediator to try and avoid strike

Members of the Writers Guild of America protest in California
Workers and supporters of the Writers Guild of America protest outside Universal Studios Hollywood after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers, in the Universal City area of Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Reuters) - The SAG-AFTRA actors union on Tuesday agreed to a request from Hollywood studios to call in a mediator to try to reach a new labor agreement in the final hours before their current contract expires.

The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA have authorized a strike if a deal cannot be reached before midnight on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next