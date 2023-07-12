Hollywood studios, actors union call in mediator to try and avoid strike

LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Reuters) - The SAG-AFTRA actors union on Tuesday agreed to a request from Hollywood studios to call in a mediator to try to reach a new labor agreement in the final hours before their current contract expires.

The 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA have authorized a strike if a deal cannot be reached before midnight on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler

