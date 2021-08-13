Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks

1 minute read

People crowd outdoor dining at a restaurant as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased in Ann Arbor, Michigan, U.S., April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.

The new DHS bulletin warned of the risk of "targeted violence" around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann and Mark Hosenball; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

