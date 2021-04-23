Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United States'Hopeful trend' as COVID-19 dip, but U.S. vaccine gaps remain -CDC's Walensky

Reuters
1 minute read

Naomi Hassebroek receives her second COVID-19 vaccine at NYC Health+Hospitals Gotham Health Sydenham, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

U.S. COVID-19 cases fell 10% over the past week, signaling a "hopeful trend" even as wide gaps in vaccination rates across the country have raised new concerns, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention said on Friday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking to reporters in a news briefing, said there were "unsettling gaps" in parts of the country where vaccination rates were low and could allow spikes in cases of the novel coronavirus and possibly more deaths.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 3:41 PM UTCSPECIAL REPORT Giant U.S. landlords pursue evictions despite CDC ban

Marvia Robinson was dead tired from a week of overnight long-haul trips when she nosed her Greyhound bus into the station in deep predawn darkness. Still, the 63-year-old driver kept a friendly lilt in her voice as she said goodbye to the riders filing past her and stepping off the bus.

United StatesAfter landmark policing trial, a debate over reopening George Floyd Square
United StatesU.S. officials hopeful as advisers meet again on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
United StatesU.S. police groups to meet with Garland as Minneapolis review begins
United StatesInovio considers moving COVID-19 vaccine trial overseas as U.S. ends funding