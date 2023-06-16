Hostess Brands faces penalty over worker’s amputation injury, Labor Department says

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that Hostess Brands (TWNK.O) is facing a $298,000 penalty after federal investigators found that bakery's safety and training failures led to a worker's amputation injury.

The investigation found that the company could have prevented the amputation injury of a 29-year-old worker, who lost a fingertip at a Chicago facility, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.

Reporting by Kathrine Jackson and Ismail Shakil

