House Democrats filing 'discharge petition' on debt limit in case needed, Jeffries says

U.S. Congressional leaders depart after debt limit talks with President Biden at the White House in Washington
U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talk to reporters following debt limit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and Congressional leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats will file a so-called discharge petition on Wednesday as a means to raise the nation's debt limit in case it comes necessary, U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

A discharge petition is a way to circumvent regular House procedures in a relatively quick manner to force a vote. Jeffries said in a statement he is hopeful a bipartisan agreement can still be reached, as congressional leaders continue talks with the White House.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next