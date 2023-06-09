House Speaker McCarthy says Trump indictment is 'dark day' for US















June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the chamber's top Republican, said on Thursday that the indictment of Donald Trump was a "dark day" for the United States and that he stood with the former President.

"House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable," he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Hogue











