Deaths at Travis Scott concert in Houston were accidental, medical examiner says

Police block an entrance to NRG Park the morning after a deadly crush of fans during a performance by rapper Travis Scott in Houston, Texas, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

HOUSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The deaths of 10 people at a Houston rap concert in November were accidental, the Harris County medical examiner ruled on Thursday.

A stampede of fans at rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival also injured scores among some 50,000 who attended the concert.

The medical examiner's finding could have major impact on a criminal investigation into the tragedy, which has shaken Houston and raised issues about crowd control and security at entertainment mega-events.

Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

