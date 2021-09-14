Skip to main content

United States

Houston Ship Channel pilot transit remains suspended following Nicholas

1 minute read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston Ship Channel vessel traffic was idled Tuesday morning as ship pilots continued to suspend activity as Hurricane Nicholas moved through the area, a pilot official said.

The ports of Houston, Freeport, Galveston and Texas City were open with restrictions, however, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 11:53 AM UTC

U.S. Senate Democrats to seek quick passage of revised election reform plan

U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a new version of an election reform bill that is a top priority of President Joe Biden, amid a wave of Republican state legislatures imposing restrictions on voting.

United States
U.S. Justice Dept scales back use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants
United States
Larry Elder, right-wing radio host, seeks governorship in California recall
United States
Factbox: What you need to know about California's recall election
United States
U.S. House Democrats seek to roll back Trump tax cuts for wealthy, corporations