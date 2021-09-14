United States
Houston Ship Channel pilot transit remains suspended following Nicholas
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Houston Ship Channel vessel traffic was idled Tuesday morning as ship pilots continued to suspend activity as Hurricane Nicholas moved through the area, a pilot official said.
The ports of Houston, Freeport, Galveston and Texas City were open with restrictions, however, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver
