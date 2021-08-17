Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Houston will pay $100 to anyone receiving first COVID vaccine dose

A healthcare worker holds a completed test sample while people wait in their vehicles at a testing site as the country see an increase in children infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anybody who receives the first dose of a COVID vaccine before the end of August in the county that encompasses Houston will receive $100, the county's top elected official said on Tuesday.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the measure was needed to boost vaccination rates in an effort to combat a fourth COVID surge ignited by the Delta variant. Houston's hospitals on Tuesday reported they had more COVID patients now than at any point before in the pandemic.

Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas, Editing by Franklin Paul

