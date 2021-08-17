United States
Houston will pay $100 to anyone receiving first COVID vaccine dose
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Anybody who receives the first dose of a COVID vaccine before the end of August in the county that encompasses Houston will receive $100, the county's top elected official said on Tuesday.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the measure was needed to boost vaccination rates in an effort to combat a fourth COVID surge ignited by the Delta variant. Houston's hospitals on Tuesday reported they had more COVID patients now than at any point before in the pandemic.
