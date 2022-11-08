Factbox: How voters ranked top concerns in key states in U.S. midterms - Edison Research
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here is a comparison of how voters ranked as their No. 1 concern nationally and in select key states in deciding how to vote in the U.S. midterm elections, according to exit polls released by Edison Research.
These preliminary results represent each issue's share out of 10. More specific percentages will be presented in later updates.
Rows may not add to 10 due to rounding.
Reporting By Dan Burns, editing by Ross Colvin
