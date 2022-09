Sept 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in South Carolina.

The hurricane is located about 55 miles (90 km) northeast of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h).

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru











