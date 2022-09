Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida.

The hurricane is located about 20 miles (30 km) west of Punta Gorda, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km/h).

