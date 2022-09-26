1 minute read
Hurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad, adding more delays
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 26 (Reuters) - NASA on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the agency's Kennedy Space Center later this week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.