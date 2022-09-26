Hurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad, adding more delays

NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) with the Orion crew capsule perched on top, stands on launch complex 39B as it is prepared for launch for the Artemis 1 mission at Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. September 3, 2022. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - NASA on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the agency's Kennedy Space Center later this week.

