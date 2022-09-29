Ian weakens to tropical storm















Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), was now about 35 miles (55 km) southwest of Cape Canaveral, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams











