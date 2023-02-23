Ice storm causes internet outage in Michigan - NetBlocks

[1/3] View of frozen branches following an ice storm, in Ypsilanti, Michigan,U.S., February 23, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media. Fauzia @Rabwhian/via REUTERS















Feb 23 (Reuters) - An ice storm in Michigan in the United States has disrupted internet services and affected power lines in the state, internet observatory NetBlocks said on Thursday.

A major winter storm wrecked havoc across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest with high winds and heavy snow on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of schools to close, grounding air travel and making road travel difficult - if not impossible - in some areas.

In Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York, high winds and freezing rains left some 900,000 homes and businesses without power on Thursday morning, according to Poweroutage.us.

Xfinity cable service provider Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) said it has deployed 900 generators across Michigan to provide a temporary solution until power is fully restored.

More than 50 million Americans were under winter weather advisories on Wednesday morning as the storm moved across a wide swath of the western and northern United States and into the East.

