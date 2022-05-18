1 minute read
Idaho Governor Little fends off Trump-backed challenger for Republican gubernatorial nomination
May 17 (Reuters) - Idaho Governor Brad Little defeated Republican gubernatorial primary challenger Janice McGeachin, the state's No. 2 elected official who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
Little will likely face educator Stephen Heidt, a Democrat, and independent anti-government activist Ammon Bundy in the Nov. 8 general election.
Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Will Dunham and Ross Colvin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.