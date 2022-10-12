If there is a recession, it will be "very slight," Biden says

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview released on Tuesday that he did not think there would be a recession, but that if it happened it would only be "very slight."
"I don’t think there will be a recession," he told CNN.
"If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly."
